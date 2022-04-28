Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are placed next to each other on the IPL 2022 points table at number seven and eight, respectively. Both the teams started the IPL 2022 season with a win and later lost the track in the first half of the season. Delhi Capitals (DC) last played against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday and attempted to chase the season's highest total posted by RR but failed to win by 15 runs. Likewise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost their previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight runs in a close encounter. The two teams will be desperate to win as they play each other on Thursday meanwhile we have picked some players from both sides who can make the difference. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Lalit Yadav (DC)

While chasing the huge total of 222 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, Lalit Yadav down the order played an impactful inning of 37 runs in hope of reaching the target. He can hit the ball around well and is among the players who can make the difference.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rovman Powell (DC)

He arrived at the tail end against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match when it seemed to slip from Delhi Capitals' hands and blew life to the game by dropping five sixes around the stadium and scored a quick 36 of 15 balls. Rovman Powell will be among key players for DC as they play KKR on Thursday. DC vs KKR, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals to Wear Special Rainbow Jersey Against Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell (KKR)

After the top order of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was crushed by the bowlers of Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game, Andre Russell smashed 48 off 25, rekindling the hope of finishing the game in KKR's favour. Earlier, while bowling, Andre Russell took four wickets in a single over, suppressing the opposition from opening up in the slog overs. He is the essential member of KKR and a player to watch out for as they take on DC on Thursday.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Tim Southee (KKR)

He did a tremendous job with the ball against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game. He bowled four overs, took three wickets and gave away just 24 runs. The New Zealand class bowler will be key to KKR as they contest against DC in their next game on Thursday.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rinku Singh (KKR)

Apart from Andre Russell, Rinku Singh remained the second top run-scorer from KKR against Gujarat Titans (GT). He scored 35 runs off 28 balls to help the team get closer to the required total, though in vain. He will be crucial for the team while playing against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday.

