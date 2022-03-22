The TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is all set to begin from March 26 onwards. Earlier in March, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially issued the TATA IPL 2022 schedule of IPL 2022 time table. Acknowledging the fact that COVID is still amidst us, BCCI has restricted the number of venues of TATA IPL 2022 to two cities only. Mumbai and Pune have been picked as host cities for IPL 2022 with matches to be played in Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne-CCI stadium of Mumbai and MCA Stadium Pune. Meanwhile, you can download the IPL 2022 Full Time Table in PDF Format online here. Two New IPL Teams: Meet New Franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of 2022 Edition.
This year 10 teams will compete for the title of IPL with the inclusion of two new franchises- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The upscale event will last for 65 days which includes 70 league matches and four play-offs, total of 74 matches. Two virtual groups, Group A and Group B have been formed consisting of five teams each. Group A teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans form Group B.
Each team will play two matches against the each of the four teams in the same group and the team at same spot in the other group while one match against the remaining teams in the counter group. Irrespective of different groups, all ten teams of TATA IPL 2022 will be ranked on same points table. IPL 2021 Winner: Ahead of 2022 Edition, Here's Recap of Indian Premier League Season 14.
IPL 2022 Time Table
|Match No
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|CSK vs KKR
|March 26, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|DC vs MI
|March 27, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|3
|PBKS vs RCB
|March 27, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|4
|GT vs LSG
|March 28, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|5
|SRH vs RR
|March 29, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|6
|RCB vs KKR
|March 30, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|7
|LSG vs CSK
|March 31, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|8
|KKR vs PBKS
|April 1, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|9
|MI vs RR
|April 2, 2022
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|10
|GT vs DC
|April 2, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|11
|CSK vs PBKS
|April 3, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|12
|SRH vs LSG
|April 4, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|13
|RR vs RCB
|April 5, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|14
|KKR vs MI
|April 6, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|15
|LSG vs DC
|April 7, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|16
|PBKS vs GT
|April 8, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|17
|CSK vs SRH
|April 9, 2022
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|18
|RCB vs MI
|April 9, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|19
|KKR vs DC
|April 10, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|20
|RR vs LSG
|April 10, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|21
|SRH vs GT
|April 11, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|CSK vs RCB
|April 12, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|23
|MI vs PBKS
|April 13, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|24
|RR vs GT
|April 14, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|25
|SRH vs KKR
|April 15, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|26
|MI vs LSG
|April 16, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|27
|DC vs RCB
|April 16, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|28
|PBKS vs SRH
|April 17, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|29
|GT vs CSK
|April 17, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|30
|RR vs KKR
|April 18, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|31
|LSG vs RCB
|April 19, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|32
|DC vs PBKS
|April 20, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|33
|MI vs CSK
|April 21, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|34
|DC vs RR
|April 22, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|35
|KKR vs GJ
|April 23, 2022
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|36
|RCB vs SRH
|April 23, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|37
|LSG vs MI
|April 24, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|38
|PBKS vs CSK
|April 25, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|39
|RCB vs RR
|April 26, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|40
|GT vs SRH
|April 27, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|41
|DC vs KKR
|April 28, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|42
|PBKS vs LSG
|April 29, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|43
|GT vs RCB
|April 30, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|44
|RR vs MI
|April 30, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|45
|DC vs LSG
|May 1, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|46
|SRH vs CSK
|May 1, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|47
|KKR vs RR
|May 2, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|48
|GT vs PBKS
|May 3, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|49
|RCB vs CSK
|May 4, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|50
|DC vs SRH
|May 5, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|51
|GT vs MI
|May 6, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|52
|PBKS vs RR
|May 7, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|53
|LSG vs KKR
|May 7, 2022
|3:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|54
|SRH vs RCB
|May 8, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|55
|CSK vs DC
|May 8, 2022
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|56
|MI vs KKR
|May 9, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|57
|LSG vs GT
|May 10, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|58
|RR vs DC
|May 11, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|59
|CSK vs MI
|May 12, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|60
|RCB vs PBKS
|May 13, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|61
|KKR vs SRH
|May 14, 2022
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|62
|CSK vs GT
|May 15, 2022
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|63
|LSG vs RR
|May 15, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|64
|PBKS vs DC
|May 16, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|65
|MI vs SRH
|May 17, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|66
|KKR vs LSG
|May 18, 2022
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|67
|RCB vs GT
|May 19, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|68
|RR vs CSK
|May 20, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|69
|MI vs DC
|May 21, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|70
|SRH vs PBKS
|May 22, 2022
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will engage in the opening battle of the TATA IPL 2022 with runners-up from last edition, Kolkata Knight Riders, on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium. The two news teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will play their first ever IPL game on March 28 2022 at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai and interestingly face-off against each other. BCCI is yet to announce the schedule for TATA IPL 2022 and will reveal it later.
