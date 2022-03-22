The TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is all set to begin from March 26 onwards. Earlier in March, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially issued the TATA IPL 2022 schedule of IPL 2022 time table. Acknowledging the fact that COVID is still amidst us, BCCI has restricted the number of venues of TATA IPL 2022 to two cities only. Mumbai and Pune have been picked as host cities for IPL 2022 with matches to be played in Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne-CCI stadium of Mumbai and MCA Stadium Pune. Meanwhile, you can download the IPL 2022 Full Time Table in PDF Format online here. Two New IPL Teams: Meet New Franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of 2022 Edition.

This year 10 teams will compete for the title of IPL with the inclusion of two new franchises- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The upscale event will last for 65 days which includes 70 league matches and four play-offs, total of 74 matches. Two virtual groups, Group A and Group B have been formed consisting of five teams each. Group A teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans form Group B.

Each team will play two matches against the each of the four teams in the same group and the team at same spot in the other group while one match against the remaining teams in the counter group. Irrespective of different groups, all ten teams of TATA IPL 2022 will be ranked on same points table. IPL 2021 Winner: Ahead of 2022 Edition, Here's Recap of Indian Premier League Season 14.

IPL 2022 Time Table

Match No Match Date Time (IST) Venue
1 CSK vs KKR March 26, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
2 DC vs MI March 27, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
3 PBKS vs RCB March 27, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
4 GT vs LSG March 28, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
5 SRH vs RR March 29, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
6 RCB vs KKR March 30, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
7 LSG vs CSK March 31, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
8 KKR vs PBKS April 1, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
9 MI vs RR April 2, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
10 GT vs DC April 2, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
11 CSK vs PBKS April 3, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
12 SRH vs LSG April 4, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
13 RR vs RCB April 5, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
14 KKR vs MI April 6, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
15 LSG vs DC April 7, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
16 PBKS vs GT April 8, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
17 CSK vs SRH April 9, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
18 RCB vs MI April 9, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
19 KKR vs DC April 10, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
20 RR vs LSG April 10, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
21 SRH vs GT April 11, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
22 CSK vs RCB April 12, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
23 MI vs PBKS April 13, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
24 RR vs GT April 14, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
25 SRH vs KKR April 15, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
26 MI vs LSG April 16, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
27 DC vs RCB April 16, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
28 PBKS vs SRH April 17, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
29 GT vs CSK April 17, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
30 RR vs KKR April 18, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
31 LSG vs RCB April 19, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
32 DC vs PBKS April 20, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
33 MI vs CSK April 21, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
34 DC vs RR April 22, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
35 KKR vs GJ April 23, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
36 RCB vs SRH April 23, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
37 LSG vs MI April 24, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
38 PBKS vs CSK April 25, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
39 RCB vs RR April 26, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
40 GT vs SRH April 27, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
41 DC vs KKR April 28, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
42 PBKS vs LSG April 29, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
43 GT vs RCB April 30, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
44 RR vs MI April 30, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
45 DC vs LSG May 1, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
46 SRH vs CSK May 1, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
47 KKR vs RR May 2, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
48 GT vs PBKS May 3, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
49 RCB vs CSK May 4, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
50 DC vs SRH May 5, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
51 GT vs MI May 6, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
52 PBKS vs RR May 7, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
53 LSG vs KKR May 7, 2022 3:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
54 SRH vs RCB May 8, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
55 CSK vs DC May 8, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
56 MI vs KKR May 9, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
57 LSG vs GT May 10, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
58 RR vs DC May 11, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
59 CSK vs MI May 12, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
60 RCB vs PBKS May 13, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
61 KKR vs SRH May 14, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
62 CSK vs GT May 15, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
63 LSG vs RR May 15, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
64 PBKS vs DC May 16, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
65 MI vs SRH May 17, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
66 KKR vs LSG May 18, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
67 RCB vs GT May 19, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
68 RR vs CSK May 20, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
69 MI vs DC May 21, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
70 SRH vs PBKS May 22, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will engage in the opening battle of the TATA IPL 2022 with runners-up from last edition, Kolkata Knight Riders, on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium. The two news teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will play their first ever IPL game on March 28 2022 at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai and interestingly face-off against each other.  BCCI is yet to announce the schedule for TATA IPL 2022 and will reveal it later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2022 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).