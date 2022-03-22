The TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is all set to begin from March 26 onwards. Earlier in March, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially issued the TATA IPL 2022 schedule of IPL 2022 time table. Acknowledging the fact that COVID is still amidst us, BCCI has restricted the number of venues of TATA IPL 2022 to two cities only. Mumbai and Pune have been picked as host cities for IPL 2022 with matches to be played in Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne-CCI stadium of Mumbai and MCA Stadium Pune. Meanwhile, you can download the IPL 2022 Full Time Table in PDF Format online here. Two New IPL Teams: Meet New Franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of 2022 Edition.

This year 10 teams will compete for the title of IPL with the inclusion of two new franchises- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The upscale event will last for 65 days which includes 70 league matches and four play-offs, total of 74 matches. Two virtual groups, Group A and Group B have been formed consisting of five teams each. Group A teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants while Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans form Group B.

Each team will play two matches against the each of the four teams in the same group and the team at same spot in the other group while one match against the remaining teams in the counter group. Irrespective of different groups, all ten teams of TATA IPL 2022 will be ranked on same points table. IPL 2021 Winner: Ahead of 2022 Edition, Here's Recap of Indian Premier League Season 14.

IPL 2022 Time Table

Match No Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1 CSK vs KKR March 26, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 2 DC vs MI March 27, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 3 PBKS vs RCB March 27, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 4 GT vs LSG March 28, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 5 SRH vs RR March 29, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 6 RCB vs KKR March 30, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 7 LSG vs CSK March 31, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 8 KKR vs PBKS April 1, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9 MI vs RR April 2, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 10 GT vs DC April 2, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 11 CSK vs PBKS April 3, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 12 SRH vs LSG April 4, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 13 RR vs RCB April 5, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 14 KKR vs MI April 6, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 15 LSG vs DC April 7, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 16 PBKS vs GT April 8, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 17 CSK vs SRH April 9, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 18 RCB vs MI April 9, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 19 KKR vs DC April 10, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 20 RR vs LSG April 10, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 21 SRH vs GT April 11, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 22 CSK vs RCB April 12, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 23 MI vs PBKS April 13, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 24 RR vs GT April 14, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 25 SRH vs KKR April 15, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 26 MI vs LSG April 16, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 27 DC vs RCB April 16, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 28 PBKS vs SRH April 17, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 29 GT vs CSK April 17, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 30 RR vs KKR April 18, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 31 LSG vs RCB April 19, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 32 DC vs PBKS April 20, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 33 MI vs CSK April 21, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 34 DC vs RR April 22, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 35 KKR vs GJ April 23, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 36 RCB vs SRH April 23, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 37 LSG vs MI April 24, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 38 PBKS vs CSK April 25, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 39 RCB vs RR April 26, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 40 GT vs SRH April 27, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 41 DC vs KKR April 28, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 42 PBKS vs LSG April 29, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 43 GT vs RCB April 30, 2022 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 44 RR vs MI April 30, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 45 DC vs LSG May 1, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 46 SRH vs CSK May 1, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 47 KKR vs RR May 2, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 48 GT vs PBKS May 3, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 49 RCB vs CSK May 4, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 50 DC vs SRH May 5, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 51 GT vs MI May 6, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 52 PBKS vs RR May 7, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 53 LSG vs KKR May 7, 2022 3:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 54 SRH vs RCB May 8, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 55 CSK vs DC May 8, 2022 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 56 MI vs KKR May 9, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 57 LSG vs GT May 10, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 58 RR vs DC May 11, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 59 CSK vs MI May 12, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 60 RCB vs PBKS May 13, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 61 KKR vs SRH May 14, 2022 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 62 CSK vs GT May 15, 2022 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 63 LSG vs RR May 15, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 64 PBKS vs DC May 16, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 65 MI vs SRH May 17, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 66 KKR vs LSG May 18, 2022 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 67 RCB vs GT May 19, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 68 RR vs CSK May 20, 2022 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 69 MI vs DC May 21, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 70 SRH vs PBKS May 22, 2022 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will engage in the opening battle of the TATA IPL 2022 with runners-up from last edition, Kolkata Knight Riders, on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium. The two news teams Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will play their first ever IPL game on March 28 2022 at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai and interestingly face-off against each other. BCCI is yet to announce the schedule for TATA IPL 2022 and will reveal it later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2022 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).