With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season scheduled to commence on 28 March, the traditional rivalry between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has moved from the pitch to social media. Following the release of KKR’s "Lines of Legacy" jersey launch video, fans have identified several hidden details that appear to target the Bengaluru-based franchise. M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Host IPL 2026 Matches As KSCA Gets Govt Approval.

The promotional campaign, intended to celebrate KKR’s history and three IPL titles, has instead become a focal point for digital banter due to its inclusion of specific numbers and imagery associated with RCB’s most difficult moments in the league.

KKR Jersey Launch Video

Decoding the Hidden References

The "Lines of Legacy" video features a montage of the team’s journey, but eagle-eyed supporters quickly spotted a series of "Easter eggs" that reference historical KKR victories over RCB:

The 49-Second Signal: A red traffic light is shown with a timer prominently displaying the number 49. This is widely interpreted as a reference to RCB’s 2017 collapse at Eden Gardens, where they were bowled out for 49, the lowest total in IPL history, by KKR.

"Take 158": A clapboard featuring the words "Take 158" appears in one scene. This refers to Brendon McCullum’s unbeaten 158 in the very first IPL match in 2008, an innings that came against RCB. IPL 2026 Tickets Online: Beware If You Are Booking Via Viagogo and StubHub .

Powerplay Statistics: A billboard in the background displays the score 105/0, a nod to KKR’s record-breaking powerplay performance against RCB in 2017.

The Three Stars: The video emphasizes three stars representing KKR’s championship wins in 2012, 2014, and 2024. Fans have noted this as a subtle jab at RCB, who recently celebrated their first title win in 2025.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Engagement

The video triggered an immediate surge in engagement across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with the hashtag #LinesOfLegacy trending. KKR supporters have praised the franchise's social media team for "cooking" their rivals and celebrating the team's historical superiority.

Conversely, many RCB fans have labelled the move "unsportsmanlike," arguing that the focus should remain on KKR's own achievements rather than past failures of other teams. Supporters of the defending champions have been quick to point out that RCB enters the 2026 season as the title-holders, suggesting that KKR is "living in the past" following an eighth-place finish in 2025.

KKR Troll RCB

🚨 KKR unveiled their jersey video today but it was all about trolling RCB. 1st Pic – That's 3 stars behind the guy because RCB put 3 stars on their jersey, including the women's trophy. 2nd Pic – Then they put a 49-second signal pic (49 All Out) 4th Pic - Take 158, because… pic.twitter.com/Kk4L2Awz4n — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 14, 2026

'Peak Detailing'

- 49 - KKR 's highest score - KKR 's highest pp score - first ipl hundred Peak detailing @KKRiders 📈🔥 https://t.co/tDi3PaTb1D pic.twitter.com/TZkTjqlR6x — 🦉 (@Flicks_it) March 14, 2026

'Troll Back KKR'

Meme Material

- Yesterday David Warner - Today KKR National troll material for a reason.. @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/CgPXtktH5T — ` (@WorshipDhoni) March 14, 2026

The friction comes at a time when both teams are dealing with pre-season challenges. KKR is currently managing injury concerns, with reports suggesting star pacer Harshit Rana may miss the season, while RCB is looking to maintain the momentum that led them to their maiden trophy last year.

Historically, KKR holds a slight edge in the head-to-head record between the two teams, leading 20–15. While the official 2026 schedule has KKR opening their campaign against Mumbai Indians on 29 March, the first meeting between KKR and RCB is already being cited as one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season’s second phase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).