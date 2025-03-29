DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number ten of the Indian Premier League 2025 Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match takes place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 30. The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match has a start time of 03:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. KL Rahul Mimics Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen and Vice-Captain Faf du Plessis By Imitating Their Batting Stance During DC Team Dinner Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash Against SRH (Watch Video).

After a sensational win against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals get ready to face Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ashutosh Sharma played a blinder of an innings as he helped DC win from a difficult situation. The power hitter slammed unbeaten 66 off just 31 balls. On the other hand, SRH after defeating Rajasthan Royals lost to Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, we have drafted the DC vs SRH Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) and Ishan Kishan (SRH).

Batters: Travis Head (SRH), Tristan Stubbs (DC) and Ashutosh Sharma (DC).

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (DC), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) and Vipraj Nigam (DC).

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (DC) and Pat Cummins (SRH).

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Axar Patel (c), Travis Head (vc). IPL 2025: KL Rahul Rejoins Delhi Capitals Squad Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash (Watch Video).

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Ishan Kishan (SRH), Travis Head (SRH), Tristan Stubbs (DC) and Ashutosh Sharma (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH), Vipraj Nigam (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) and Pat Cummins (SRH).

