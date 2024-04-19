Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is all set to be played between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Sunrisers will be coming in after having another high-scoring contest where they broke their own record and scored a total of 287 runs while batting first. DC is coming in after defeating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a dominating fashion. DC's bowlers dismantled the GT's batting lineup. DC bowled out GT for just 89 runs recording the lowest total of IPL 2024 season. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Set for Emotional Homecoming in Stern Sunrisers Hyderabad Test for Delhi Capitals.

SRH's batting has been their key and will go up against the DC's bowlers who are returning in form as the tournament progresses. SRH have been able to win four matches out of the six played so far in the IPL 2024. On the other hand, DC has been able to clinch three wins in seven games. DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 35 in New Delhi.

New Delhi Weather Report

Expected Weather in New Delhi at the Time of DC vs SRH Match-35 (Source; Accuweather)

The weather during the DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match is expected to be clear and as per the weather report, there are no chances of rainfall during the game. The temperature will vary between 31-35 degrees Celcius.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch on this ground is considered an average scoring pitch where the average first-innings total can be around 150 or maybe less. The pitch here is bowling-friendly and batters find it hard to score many runs here on this pitch. Spinners here will likely be finding some success during the match. The match between DC and SRH will be the first ever for IPL 2024 season.

