Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match on Monday played a thrilling encounter in the IPL 2021 group stage match. The match was a low-scoring encounter but surely went down the live wire as the winner was decided in the last over. However, the umpiring howler created a controversy as Delhi Capitals was denied a clear no-ball against Chennai Super Kings. The netizens also took to social media and slammed the umpires for the goof-up. So here's exactly what happened. Dwayne Bravo was handling the bowling duties and Delhi Capitals needed six runs to win the match. DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer Shine in Delhi Capitals' Win.

The CSK bowler bowled wide outside the stumps and in fact, the ball didn't even land on the pitch. The players ran for a couple and the line-umpires also signalled this delivery as no-ball. But after consulting the third umpire, the decision was then changed. As per rule number 61, the umpire is bound to signal a no-ball if the ball pitches wholly or partially off the pitch. Thankfully the change in the decision did not impact the result for Delhi Capitals but the netizens were baffled with the same. Check out the video of the incident and the reactions on social media.

Video:

Isn't it a no ball ? pic.twitter.com/V9OxOY86Pt — ZOYA (@ZoyaTwiz) October 4, 2021

Reactions:

Yes no ball tha — ❣️𝙹𝙳 𝚅𝙸𝙺𝙺𝚈 ᴿᶜᵇ ×͜× (@R_o_m_a_nv_icky) October 4, 2021

Too many blunders:

No ball .. too many blunders already by umpires.. — राहुल 🇮🇳 Rahul 🇮🇳 (@RAHULPA461) October 4, 2021

It's a no-ball

Ball pitched behind the stumps. So its not a no ball. (Ps: said in commentry) — Cric4Lyf🏏 (@dannnyyff) October 4, 2021

Last one

😂You escaped from no ball by luck — Bhumika Bisht (@bhumika_ab_17) October 4, 2021

In the end, Chennai Super Kings are placed on number two with 18 points in their kitty. DC is won the game by three wickets and they are placed on number one on the points table with that kind of performance.

