Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) and Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) are set to face off for the second time in the league stage of the ongoing TATA WPL on March 16 (Thursday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The all-important clash will commence at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. Gujarat Giants had a hard time facing Delhi Capitals last time after losing the match by 10 wickets. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: RCB-W Move to Fourth Spot After Registering Maiden Victory.

Delhi Capitals look stronger on paper compared to Gujarat Giants with a more balanced side. With eight points on table from four wins, Meg Lanning-led side are one of the favourites to make it to the play-offs. Their last outing saw them clinch a close encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets. After bowlers did their job by restricting RCB on under-par 150 total, the team lost two early wickets in the form of skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma. However, the batting depth that DC possessed saw various cameos including that from Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen, which guided the team to a well-fought win. Bulls-Eye! Watch Harleen Deol's Direct Hit From the Deep That Ran Out Humaira Kazi During MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match (See Video).

Meanwhile, with just one win from five matches, Gujarat Giants were dropped down from fourth to fifth place on points table, after RCB won their first match against UP Warriorz on Wednesday. The Sneh Rana-led side have three matches remaining in the league stage and to stay in the contest, the team requires them to win all the upcoming clashes. Gujarat Giants previous defeat against Mumbai Indians was completely due to a batting debacle, though bowlers did a tremendous job by restricting the Mumbai Indians to 162 run total. The upcoming clash greatly favours Delhi Capitals with momentum in their side.

When Is DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 of TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 16 (Thursday). The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. WPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Inaugural Season.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channel to catch the live action of the DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 of WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the DC-W vs GG-W Match 14 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).