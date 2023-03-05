The ground-breaking women's franchise cricket league, TATA WPL 2023 has hit the field from March 04 with Mumbai Indians defeating Gujarat Giants by massive 143 runs and will get going till March 26. The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is anticipated to be a triumph, launched by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Several top-companies were involved in bidding to buy five teams who will feature in the first-ever season of the WPL. The teams participating in the marquee event are Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. WPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Inaugural Season.

The maiden edition of the Women's Premier League will follow a basic format. The league stage comprising 20 matches will be set-up in double round-robin format. Each team will face the remaining four teams twice in the first round. A win from every league match will earn the victorious team two points, whereas, the losing team gets nothing on the table. A contest ending in a tie, will be decided by Super Over. However, in case the protocol can't be followed due to bad weather, both the concerned teams will share a point in the league stage on the points table. On Which Channel WPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

WPL 2023 Points Table Updated

Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR MI-W 1 1 0 2 +7.150 RCB-W 0 0 0 0 0 DC-W 0 0 0 0 0 UP-W 0 0 0 0 0 GG-W 1 0 1 0 -7.150

Top three teams will eventually mark their entry into the play-offs. There will be only one eliminator in the Play-off, between the second and third ranked teams from the league stage. Meanwhile, the top ranked team in round one will directly qualify for the first ever title-clash of the WPL, scheduled on March 26. Unlike IPL, which is staged at different cities, WPL will be hosted by Mumbai entirely at two different venues.

