Weather conditions in the national capital have become a focal point ahead of Match 14 of IPL 2026, where the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host the Gujarat Titans (GT). Following a series of weather-affected fixtures across the country this week, including a washout in Kolkata and a curtailed game in Guwahati, all eyes are on the skies over the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Wednesday, 8 April.

Unseasonal rainfall over the last 48 hours has created a layer of uncertainty, with ground staff working tirelessly to ensure the facility is match-ready for the evening encounter.

Afternoon Showers and Current Conditions

As of Wednesday afternoon, New Delhi is experiencing a temperature of 24°C with a current humidity level of 51%. Light rain has already been reported in several parts of the city, with a southeast wind blowing at approximately 3 mph.

The primary concern for organisers remains the mid-day window. Meteorological data indicates a 55% chance of precipitation during the afternoon, with thunderstorms predicted between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM local time. While these showers may be brief, the resulting moisture could impact pitch preparation and outfield speed ahead of the scheduled 7:30 PM IST start.

Evening Outlook: A Possible Clear Window

Despite the unsettled afternoon, the forecast for the actual match hours remains cautiously optimistic. According to the latest reports:

Rain Probability: Expected to drop significantly to 10% after 7:00 PM.

Condition: Skies are predicted to transition from light rain to mostly cloudy as the night progresses.

Temperature: A high of 25°C during the day is expected to cool to a low of 16°C by late night.

Wind: Moderate easterly winds at 7 mph are anticipated throughout the evening.

Ground staff expect a brief sunny spell between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM, which will be crucial for drying the square and outfield.

DC vs GT: The Dew Factor and Toss Strategy

With humidity levels likely to climb to 61% after sunset, dew is expected to play a major role in the second innings. This tactical element, combined with the earlier rain, may influence captaincy decisions at the toss.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report suggests a surface that could assist seamers early on due to the tacky conditions caused by the afternoon moisture. However, if the skies clear as predicted, batting is expected to become significantly easier in the latter half of the game as the ball skids onto the bat with the help of the dew.

Delhi Weather Live

DC vs GT Match Details

Feature Details Match Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (Match 14) Toss 7:00 PM IST Kick-off 7:30 PM IST Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Live Stream JioHotstar

While the likelihood of a complete washout appears low, fans should remain prepared for a potential delayed start or minor interruptions if the lingering clouds produce scattered showers during the first innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).