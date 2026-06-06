Dhruv Jurel Named India A Captain for Sri Lanka Tour; Auqib Nabi Earns Call-Up

New Delhi, June 6: Wicketkeeper‑batter Dhruv Jurel has been named captain of the India A squad for the upcoming two multi‑day matches in Sri Lanka, while Jammu & Kashmir fast bowling all‑rounder Auqib Nabi has earned a maiden call‑up to the set-up. The Ajit Agarkar‑led selection committee announced the squad on Saturday, with Devdutt Padikkal appointed as the vice‑captain. Shreyas Iyer Named India's New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland and England Series.

India A Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

A look at India A's squad for 2️⃣ multi-day matches in Sri Lanka 🙌#SLAvINDA pic.twitter.com/QVUZlzYcHc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

India A will play two four‑day fixtures against Sri Lanka A from June 25 to July 5 in Galle, ahead of the Test team visiting the country for a two-game World Test Championship series in August.

The priority will be to acclimatise to spin-friendly conditions and getting used to the red Kookaburra ball. Alongside Jurel and Padikkal, the batting unit includes Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and N Jagadeesan. Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade and Andhra batter Shaik Rasheed have also earned maiden call-ups to the India A squad.

The bowling attack comprises of Nabi, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, and Gurnoor Brar, who recently got a call-up to the Test team for the ongoing one-off game against Afghanistan. India Squad for Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer to Lead, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Included.

Auqib’s call-up is significant, considering he got 60 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker while guiding Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph earlier this year. Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari and off-spinner Saransh Jain along with all-rounder Ayush Badoni will handle spin bowling duties. Auqib and Zeeshan were the net bowlers in the Indian team to prepare for the ongoing Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. Gaikwad, Badoni, Thakur, and Kamboj are already in Sri Lanka due to India ‘A’ playing in the 50-over tri-series starting on June 9 in Dambulla.

India A squad for multi-day games in Sri Lanka

Dhruv Jurel (c), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Badoni, Devdutt Padikkal (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Saransh Jain, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, N Jagadeesan, Aman Mokhade, Shaik Rasheed, and Zeeshan Ansari

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).