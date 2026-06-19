Did Harbhajan Singh Take Jibe At Sreesanth After Ex-India Pacer’s Challenge for In-Ring Fight?

The embers of one of Indian cricket's most infamous controversies, the 2008 'Slapgate' incident, have been spectacularly fanned anew with former India fast bowler S. Sreesanth publicly challenging Harbhajan Singh to an in-ring fight. However, now Singh in a new Instagram reel shared a famous proverb that translates to empty vessels make the most noise, which could be a jibe at Sreesanth's audacious dare comes after he took strong exception to a recent advertisement featuring latter, which he believes deliberately referenced and profited from the nearly two-decade-old altercation. Sreesanth Dares Harbhajan Singh for In-Ring Fight: 'Do You Have the Guts?' Amidst Renewed 'Slapgate' Row.

Harbhajan Singh's Jibe At Sreesanth?

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Singh has on multiple platforms has publicly apologised to Sreesanth for the incident, which the ex-India pacer did accept, and both India teammates seemingly buried the hatchet. However, the underlying animosity between both periodically resurfaced.

Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, Sreesanth launched a scathing attack, accusing Harbhajan of continuing to monetise the painful episode from their past. "This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me?" Sreesanth questioned, referring to an old promotional image of the duo in boxing gear. Harbhajan Singh Reflects on Lalit Modi Releasing IPL 2008 Slapgate Video, Says ‘Maybe He Was Under the Influence…’.

The Roots of the Renewed Feud

The immediate trigger for this renewed verbal spat appears to be an advertisement featuring Harbhajan Singh. Sreesanth claims this commercial subtly alluded to the 2008 'Slapgate' incident, which occurred during the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In that infamous moment, Harbhajan, then playing for Mumbai Indians, allegedly slapped Sreesanth, who was with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), after a match.

While both cricketers had, in public, appeared to reconcile over the years, even sharing platforms and advertisements, Sreesanth now insists the relationship has once again deteriorated. He openly stated that he has blocked Harbhajan across all communication platforms, cutting ties completely. This marks a significant escalation in a saga many thought had been relegated to cricket's history books, bringing an ugly off-field row back into mainstream discussion.

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