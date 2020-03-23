Did Jofra Archer Know About Coronavirus in 2014? English Cricketer’s 'Prophetic' Spooky Tweet Surfaces Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Jofra Archer (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Apart from his bowling English cricketer Jofra Archer is known for his prophetic skills which can even give Nostradamus a run for his money. By now, there have been many occasions where Jofra’s tweets from the past have had a spooky resemblance with the present situations. Once again amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, one of his tweets from April 2014 went viral on social media. The outspread of COVID-19 has truly brought the world to a standstill. Forget conducting a sporting event, but the fans are urged to stay at home to restrict the spread of the disease further. Spooky! Jofra Archer’s Old Tweets on Super Over and Last Over Score have an Uncanny Resemblance With CWC 2019 NZ vs ENG Finals; Stuart Broad Reacts!

With each passing day, the cases of the number of people infected due to corona are on the rise. India alone has over 415 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The deadly disease has postponed several sporting events all over the world. This included the IPL 2020, English Premier League 2019-20. Serie A 2020, La Liga 2020 and several others. In fact, with the outbreak of the deadly disease, even the England Cricket Board has pushed their county season to May 28, 2020.

In situations like these, the netizens could not help but react to the old tweet. Check out the post by Jofra first and then a few fresh reactions.

There will be, no place to run, that day will come — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 20, 2014

Reactions

Another one

@BeingHinaTariq Hina baji this guy’s old tweets are getting scarier. Prophecy level 😅😅😅 — Think Out Loud With Saboor (@thinkloudsaboor) March 22, 2020

He is omniscient

Omggggg, he is an omniscient @vishwanath9999 — Lohitha (@happyy__xx) March 21, 2020

Last one

This guy known corona from 2014 — vaibhav (@ErVaibhi) March 21, 2020

Talking about Jofra Archer, the English cricket had even predicted how the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will go down the live wire. His old tweet about India' Prithvi Shaw had a spooky resemblance with the current situation.