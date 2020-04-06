Dilip Vengsarkar Birthday Special: 126 Against England and Other Memorable Knocks by the 'Colonel'

Happy Birthday Dilip Vengsarkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One of the finest stroke makers produced by Indian cricket, Dilip Vengsarkar celebrates his 64th birthday on Monday (April 6, 2020). The right-handed batsman had a solid defence courtesy which he played several match-defining knocks in the longest format of the game. Be it the vintage green track of Lords or the rank-turner of Feroz Shah Kotla, the talismanic batsman rose to every challenge he faced. He was also a part of the Indian team which lifted the World Cup in 1983. Below, we'll look at some of his best performances.

Making his international debut in January 1976, Vengsarkar served Indian cricket for more than a decade and played several majestic knocks. Speaking of his numbers, the right-handed batsman boasts off 6868 runs from 116 Test matches with 17 centuries. In ODIs, he amassed 3508 runs in 129 outings. Now, let's look at times when Vengsarkar defined the game with his willow.

126 Against England in Lord's

The love story between Vengsarkar and Lord's was the talk of the town back in 80's as the right-handed batsman thoroughly enjoyed playing at the Mecca of Cricket. One of his three Test centuries at the iconic venue came in the first Test of India's 1976 UK Tour. Batting in the second innings, Vengsarkar came to bat at number four and looked at his prime. The swinging deliveries of English bowlers couldn't pierce Colonel's defence as he went to score a sensational ton. Riding on his efforts, India scored 341 runs and later, won the match by five wickets.

146* Against Pakistan in Delhi

In the second Test of Pakistan's 1979-80 Tour of India, Sunil Gavaskar and Co were bundled out for 126 after conceding 273 runs in the first innings. At last, India required 390 runs in the last innings and their loss seemed just like a matter of time. However, Vengsarkar had different ideas and he played an innings against the odds. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end but the star batsman didn't throw the towel and scored an unbeaten century, guiding the match to a draw.

166 Against Sri Lanka in Cuttack

Vengsarkar's highest score in Test cricket came during the 3rd Test of Sri Lanka's 1986-87 Tour of India. Batting first, the batsman came into bat after the early fall of two wickets. However, he batted brilliantly and brought his side back on track. Vengsarkar ended up scoring 166 fantastic runs and guided his side to 400 runs. The visitors couldn't go pass India's total even in two innings and eventually lost the game by an innings and 67 runs.

Courtesy his immense contribution towards Indian cricket, Vengarkar was felicitated with Arjuna Award in the year in 1981 while he got Padma Shri Award in 1987. In 2014, he was chosen as the recipient of C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. He also served as team India’s chief-selector for two years and it was him only who gave Virat Kohli a break in the national side.