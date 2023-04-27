After the end of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle at June, Australia are all set to visit England for the high voltage Ashes 2023. They have dominated the last three Ashes, winning two of them and drawing one at England in 2019. Since 2015, England has not been able to bring the Ashes back from Australia. In the last edition of 2021, the English team took a heavy beating down under losing 4-0 and it forced England to make a change in their red-ball management, roping in Brendon McCullum and starting to play a buccaneering style of cricket. Ashe in England always end up being a thrilling contest. The 2019 series was a memorable one, with Ben Stokes playing a unbelievable knock at Headingly and Steve Smith running through the England bowlers in the entire series. This time, with England ready to ambush Australia with their 'BazBall', Stuart Broad has shared an interesting view in a recent interview. Brendon McCullum Cleared of Breaching Anti-Corruption Code, England Test Team Head Coach to Face No Action for Partnership With Betting Firm.

In a recent interview given by Stuard Broad to The Daily Mail, he mentioned, "Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series, but in my mind I don't class that as a real Ashes. The definition of Ashes cricket is elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game." He added, "Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the Covid restrictions. The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I've written it off as a void series."

In the interview, he also mentioned that England's fast tempo cricket can make Australia uneasy and lose their rhythm trying to challenge it. "It would be great for us if Australia try to take us on at our own game," Broad said. "If we can get them playing in a slightly different style they could make mistakes and that would be brilliant for us. Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are all guys who like to bat time and accumulate. So if we can nibble away at them and just get them thinking, 'Why are we not scoring quicker? Why are we not moving the game forward?'. I'd love Smith to dance down the track and sky one to mid-off early doors. That would be classic." Ben Stokes Wants to Add Pace Component to 'Bazball' During Upcoming Ashes 2023.

The 36-year-old Broad will play his 162nd Test in the Ashes 2023. He has 576 wickets in Test cricket now and he is closing in on the 600-wicket mark fast. His first Ashes was back in 2009 and 2023 might be his last. The English quick will want to make sure it stays a memorable campaign for him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).