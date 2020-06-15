Dream11 ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 Schedule: Get Free Live Cricket Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST

While International cricket remains suspended, domestic leagues are taking place in some parts of Europe. The leagues are preferring T10 format amid coronavirus crisis to keep things short and safe. Meanwhile, Dream11 European Cricket Series is underway in Sweden's Stockholm. It began from June 15 and will end with final on June 19. ECN Czech Super Series, 2020, preceded the ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020. Below you will find the full schedule of ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 along with free live streaming online details. Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST.

A total of seven teams will take part in the European Cricket Series T10 League Stockholm 2020. Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Foreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians are the seven clubs who will battle it out for the supremacy. Each team will play six matches, and then top teams will advance to knock out stages.

Complete Schedule of Dream11 ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020

Date Match Time (IST) June 15, 2020 SHCC vs INDCC 1:30 pm STCC vs SHCC 3:30 pm INDCC vs STCC 5:30 pm AZCC vs SMI 7:30 pm SMI vs PF 9:30 pm June 16, 2020 KCC vs AZCC 1:30 pm PF vs SHCC 3:30 pm AZCC vs PF 5:30 pm INDCC vs SMI 7:30 PM SMI vs SHCC 9:30 pm June 17, 2020 PF vs INDCC 1:30 pm STCC vs PF 3:30 pm SMI vs STCC 5:30 pm KCC vs SMI 9:30 pm June 18, 2020 SHCC vs AZCC 1:30 pm AZCC vs INDCC 3:30 pm AZCC vs STCC 5:30 pm STCC vs KCC 7:30 pm KCC vs PF 9:30 pm INDCC vs KCC 11:30 pm June 19, 2020 Semi-Final 1 1:30 pm Semi-Final 2 3:30 pm Bronze Final 5:30 pm Final 7:30 pm

Dream11 ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Sadly, Dream11 ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 live telecast will not be available on TV in India. However, there is good news for cricket fans. The free live streaming online of ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 will be available on FanCode mobile app and official website.

