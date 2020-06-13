Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST

As lockdown restrictions have been eased, cricket is set to return in India with the Punjab T10 Cricket League. This will be the very first cricket tournament to be played in the country amid coronavirus pandemic. Starting from June 15, the competition will be played till June 30 and will include a total of six teams. So fans searching for live streaming, schedule and squad list of Punjab T10 Cricket League, can scroll down below for more details.

Team India have postponed their scheduled tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, meaning the national team will be out of action for at least until August. And with the future of IPL in doubt, this league can give cricket fans in the country something to cheer about. A total of 33 batches will be played in 16 days’ time to crown the ultimate T10 champion. So here are some details about the league.

Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Teams

Amritsar Alligators, Bathinda Bulls, Firozpur Falcons, Ludhiana Lions, Moga Mongoose & Patiala Panthers

When Will Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Start And Where?

The Punjab T10 Cricket League will start on June 15 and will be played until June 30 with semi-finals and finals taking place on the last day itself. All the matches will be played at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 in India?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Punjab T10 Cricket League in India, hence the tournament will be a televised event but fans can still catch all the action on online platforms.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 in India?

FanCode will be streaming all the games Punjab T10 Cricket League so fans can log in onto the official FanCode website or download the app to catch all the live drama of the tournament. Live score of the games will be available on cricketworld.com, cricheroes, flashscore.com.

Schedule of Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020:

Date Match Time (IST) June 15, 2020 Lions vs Panthers 09.00am June 15, 2020 Bulls vs Mongoose 11.00am June 16, 2020 Falcons vs Alligators 09.00am June 16, 2020 Panthers vs Bulls 11.00am June 17, 2020 Falcons vs Lions 09.00am June 17, 2020 Mongoose vs Alligators 11.00am June 18, 2020 Mongoose vs Panthers 09.00am June 18, 2020 Falcons vs Bulls 11.00am June 19, 2020 Lions vs Alligators 09.00am June 19, 2020 Falcons vs Mongoose 11.00am June 20, 2020 Lions vs Bulls 09:00am June 20, 2020 Alligators vs Panthers 11.00am June 21, 2020 Mongoose vs Lions 09:00am June 21, 2020 Bulls vs Alligators 11.00am June 22, 2020 Bulls vs Falcons 09:00am June 22, 2020 Lions vs Alligators 11.00am June 23, 2020 Falcons vs Panthers 09:00am June 23, 2020 Mongoose vs Alligators 11.00am June 24, 2020 Bulls vs Panthers 09:00am June 24, 2020 Bulls vs Panthers 11.00am June 25, 2020 Lions vs Panthers 09:00am June 25, 2020 Falcons vs Mongoose 11.00am June 26, 2020 Falcons vs Alligator 09:00am June 26, 2020 Bulls vs Mongoose 11.00am June 27, 2020 Bulls vs Lions 09:00am June 27, 2020 Mongoose vs Panthers 11.00am June 28, 2020 Lions vs Mongoose 09:00am June 28, 2020 Alligators vs Panthers 11.00am June 29, 2020 Falcons vs Panthers 09:00am June 29, 2020 Bulls vs Alligators 11.00am June 30, 2020 Semi Final 1 09:00am June 30, 2020 Semi Final 2 11.00am June 30, 2020 Final 04:00pm

Squads For Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020

Bathinda Bulls - Aman Brar (C), Pardeep Yadav, Sunil Arora, Jasveer Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh, Damandeep, Arjun Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Raiman Verma, Taran Preet, Kamal, Krishan Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Parkash Kumar

Moga Mongoose - Simranjeet (C), Rohit Soni, Kuldeep Sharma, Naveen Garg, Karanveer Walia, Nageshwar, Jasbir Singh, Simmu Rathore, Abhilash Menon, Sukhveer Bains, Gurpreet Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Satnam Singh, Rishab Tondon

Ludhiana Lions - Yogesh Kumar (C), Sharry Bhateja, Bobby Shahi, Gorav Kumar, Gagan Thareja, Gautam Kumar, Garav Singh, Sewak Pal Singh, Suraj Chadda, Ranjit Rana, Jaspreet Singh, Kamaljeet, Dharamveer, Heera Singh

Firozpur Falcons - Devi Chand (C), Amanpreet Singh, Taran Jot Gill, Shaib Singh, Varun Kaushal, Kashish Kumar, Pankaj, Sunny Kumar, Balraj Singh, Raghav Setia, Ritish Kumar, Saksham, Lal Singh, Deep Soni

Amritsar Alligator - Harmeet Singh (C), Rahul Lutava, Ishan Arora, Sunny Kumar, Manish Kumar, Rohit, Jasbir Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sudhir Bishnoi, Dimmpy Kumar, Navpreet Navi, Vickyh Kinger, Harinder Benipal, Darminder Sukha

Patiala Panthers - Samir Kumar (C), Gurpreet Singh, Daman Preet, Sukhjinder Singh, Arun Bishnoi, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky Bishnoi, Suraj Gupta, Ramanjeet Singh, Urminder Singh, Aman Bains, Amandeep Singh, Ripon Deep, Ravi Kumar

