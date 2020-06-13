Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Schedule: Get Live Streaming Online Details, Full Fixtures, Teams, Squads and Time Table in IST
As lockdown restrictions have been eased, cricket is set to return in India with the Punjab T10 Cricket League. This will be the very first cricket tournament to be played in the country amid coronavirus pandemic. Starting from June 15, the competition will be played till June 30 and will include a total of six teams. So fans searching for live streaming, schedule and squad list of Punjab T10 Cricket League, can scroll down below for more details.
Team India have postponed their scheduled tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, meaning the national team will be out of action for at least until August. And with the future of IPL in doubt, this league can give cricket fans in the country something to cheer about. A total of 33 batches will be played in 16 days’ time to crown the ultimate T10 champion. So here are some details about the league.
Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Teams
Amritsar Alligators, Bathinda Bulls, Firozpur Falcons, Ludhiana Lions, Moga Mongoose & Patiala Panthers
When Will Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 Start And Where?
The Punjab T10 Cricket League will start on June 15 and will be played until June 30 with semi-finals and finals taking place on the last day itself. All the matches will be played at the 10-10 sports club ground at Bathinda.
How to Watch Live Telecast of Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 in India?
Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Punjab T10 Cricket League in India, hence the tournament will be a televised event but fans can still catch all the action on online platforms.
How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020 in India?
FanCode will be streaming all the games Punjab T10 Cricket League so fans can log in onto the official FanCode website or download the app to catch all the live drama of the tournament. Live score of the games will be available on cricketworld.com, cricheroes, flashscore.com.
Schedule of Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020:
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|June 15, 2020
|Lions vs Panthers
|09.00am
|June 15, 2020
|Bulls vs Mongoose
|11.00am
|June 16, 2020
|Falcons vs Alligators
|09.00am
|June 16, 2020
|Panthers vs Bulls
|11.00am
|June 17, 2020
|Falcons vs Lions
|09.00am
|June 17, 2020
|Mongoose vs Alligators
|11.00am
|June 18, 2020
|Mongoose vs Panthers
|09.00am
|June 18, 2020
|Falcons vs Bulls
|11.00am
|June 19, 2020
|Lions vs Alligators
|09.00am
|June 19, 2020
|Falcons vs Mongoose
|11.00am
|June 20, 2020
|Lions vs Bulls
|09:00am
|June 20, 2020
|Alligators vs Panthers
|11.00am
|June 21, 2020
|Mongoose vs Lions
|09:00am
|June 21, 2020
|Bulls vs Alligators
|11.00am
|June 22, 2020
|Bulls vs Falcons
|09:00am
|June 22, 2020
|Lions vs Alligators
|11.00am
|June 23, 2020
|Falcons vs Panthers
|09:00am
|June 23, 2020
|Mongoose vs Alligators
|11.00am
|June 24, 2020
|Bulls vs Panthers
|09:00am
|June 24, 2020
|Bulls vs Panthers
|11.00am
|June 25, 2020
|Lions vs Panthers
|09:00am
|June 25, 2020
|Falcons vs Mongoose
|11.00am
|June 26, 2020
|Falcons vs Alligator
|09:00am
|June 26, 2020
|Bulls vs Mongoose
|11.00am
|June 27, 2020
|Bulls vs Lions
|09:00am
|June 27, 2020
|Mongoose vs Panthers
|11.00am
|June 28, 2020
|Lions vs Mongoose
|09:00am
|June 28, 2020
|Alligators vs Panthers
|11.00am
|June 29, 2020
|Falcons vs Panthers
|09:00am
|June 29, 2020
|Bulls vs Alligators
|11.00am
|June 30, 2020
|Semi Final 1
|09:00am
|June 30, 2020
|Semi Final 2
|11.00am
|June 30, 2020
|Final
|04:00pm
Squads For Punjab T10 Cricket League 2020
Bathinda Bulls - Aman Brar (C), Pardeep Yadav, Sunil Arora, Jasveer Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh, Damandeep, Arjun Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Raiman Verma, Taran Preet, Kamal, Krishan Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Parkash Kumar
Moga Mongoose - Simranjeet (C), Rohit Soni, Kuldeep Sharma, Naveen Garg, Karanveer Walia, Nageshwar, Jasbir Singh, Simmu Rathore, Abhilash Menon, Sukhveer Bains, Gurpreet Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Satnam Singh, Rishab Tondon
Ludhiana Lions - Yogesh Kumar (C), Sharry Bhateja, Bobby Shahi, Gorav Kumar, Gagan Thareja, Gautam Kumar, Garav Singh, Sewak Pal Singh, Suraj Chadda, Ranjit Rana, Jaspreet Singh, Kamaljeet, Dharamveer, Heera Singh
Firozpur Falcons - Devi Chand (C), Amanpreet Singh, Taran Jot Gill, Shaib Singh, Varun Kaushal, Kashish Kumar, Pankaj, Sunny Kumar, Balraj Singh, Raghav Setia, Ritish Kumar, Saksham, Lal Singh, Deep Soni
Amritsar Alligator - Harmeet Singh (C), Rahul Lutava, Ishan Arora, Sunny Kumar, Manish Kumar, Rohit, Jasbir Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sudhir Bishnoi, Dimmpy Kumar, Navpreet Navi, Vickyh Kinger, Harinder Benipal, Darminder Sukha
Patiala Panthers - Samir Kumar (C), Gurpreet Singh, Daman Preet, Sukhjinder Singh, Arun Bishnoi, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky Bishnoi, Suraj Gupta, Ramanjeet Singh, Urminder Singh, Aman Bains, Amandeep Singh, Ripon Deep, Ravi Kumar
