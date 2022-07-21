The second ODI of three-match series between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played on 22 July 2022 (Friday) at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford, England. The match will kick-start at 05:30 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for England vs South Africa Second ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ENG vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Rassie van der Dussen Shines With Century As Visitors Take 1-0 Lead.

South Africa took a 1-0 lead as they won the first ODI on Tuesday by 62 runs efficiently. Proteas preferred batting first to put up a massive score of 333 runs on board for England to chase. Couple of sensational performances were witnessed from South African batting in the form of Rassie van der Dussen who released a brilliant knock of 134 off 117, Aiden Markram's 77 off 61 and Janneman Malan's 57 off 77 to get SA pass to a mammoth total. In response, while chasing, in the beginning England looked pretty focused as Jason Roy's 43 and Jonny Bairstow's 63 set up an opening stand of 102, what looked to be an ideal approach to chase a huge total followed by Joe Root's 86 off 77. Rest no other batter could really stay longer on the crease to chase the total as the whole team was wrapped on 271 runs in 46.5 overs by SA. Anrich Nortje was the top wicket taker from South-Africa who took four wickets. Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram each took two wickets.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) could be the Wicket-keeper.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rassie Van der Dussen (SA), Joe Root (ENG), Janneman Malan (SA), Aiden Markram (SA) could form the batters of our fantasy playing XI.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG) are the all-rounders of the dream 11 prediction team.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Brydon Carse (ENG), Anrich Nortje (SA) could form our batting attack.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Rassie Van der Dussen (SA), Joe Root (ENG), Janneman Malan (SA), Aiden Markram (SA),Moeen Ali (ENG), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Brydon Carse (ENG), Anrich Nortje (SA).

Rassie Van der Dussen (SA) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Aiden Markram (SA) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).