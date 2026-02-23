WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage moves to the iconic Wankhede Stadium today, Monday, 23 February, for a high-stakes encounter between the West Indies and Zimbabwe. In a tournament that has already seen several major upsets, this Match 44 features two sides that topped their respective groups with unbeaten records, setting the stage for a decisive Group 1 battle. Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 23.

Following South Africa’s dominant victory over India yesterday, the pressure has mounted on the remaining teams in the pool. For the West Indies, this match is an opportunity to prove their title credentials, while Zimbabwe aim to continue a "giant-killing" run that has already claimed the scalps of Australia and Sri Lanka.

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Strategy and Fantasy Picks

For fans and fantasy players, the Wankhede pitch traditionally offers a high-scoring environment with true bounce. Below are the top considerations for a Dream11 lineup:

Captaincy Picks: Shai Hope (WI) has been the anchor of the Caribbean side, averaging 51.66 in the tournament. Alternatively, Sikandar Raza (ZIM) offers dual value with both bat and ball in high-pressure scenarios.

Top Batsmen: Brian Bennett (ZIM) is currently in the form of his life, having struck multiple half-centuries this tournament. Shimron Hetmyer (WI) and Rovman Powell (WI) are essential picks for their ability to clear the short Wankhede boundaries.

Bowling Strength: Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) has been clinical with the new ball, while the West Indies’ spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie remains pivotal in the middle overs.

WI vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

WI vs ZIM Pitch and Weather Report

The Wankhede Stadium is renowned as a "batter's paradise" due to its red-soil surface and fast outfield. The average first-innings score at this venue in 2026 has been around 180, suggesting a high-scoring affair. Pacers may find some movement under the lights, but the dew factor is expected to play a major role in the second innings, making the toss-winning captain likely to bowl first. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Weather conditions in Mumbai are ideal for cricket, with clear skies and temperatures hovering around 27°C. Humidity is expected to be approximately 60%, which could make gripping the ball difficult for spinners later in the evening.

ZIM vs WI Head-to-Head and Form

Historically, the West Indies hold the advantage with three wins out of four T20I meetings. However, Zimbabwe’s current momentum is unprecedented; they enter the Super 8s after a 23-run win over Australia and a successful chase of 178 against Sri Lanka. West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has warned his side against complacency, noting that Zimbabwe must be respected as "legitimate contenders."

