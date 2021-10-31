England (ENG) and Sri Lanka (SL) will face off against each other in match 29 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the Super 12 stage. The ENG vs SL clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 01, 2021 (Monday). Both teams are coming off contrasting results but will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team for T20 World Cup 2021 can scroll down below. England vs Australia Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26.

England have been sensational so far in the tournament as they remain unbeaten after three wins in three. The Eoin Morgan-led side can confirm their place in the semi-finals of the competition with a win over Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka’s men have suffered back-to-back defeats after winning their opening match and will have to take maximum points from this encounter if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive. SA vs SL Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25: David Miller Snatches Win For South Africa.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team, T20 World Cup 2021: Wicket-Keeper – Jos Buttler (ENG) can be the keeper in your team.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team, T20 World Cup 2021: Batsmen – Charith Asalanka (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Dawid Malan (ENG) can be the batters in your team.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team, T20 World Cup 2021: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Moeen Ali (ENG) can be the all-rounders.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team, T20 World Cup 2021: Bowlers – Chris Woakes (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Maheesh Theekshana (SL) can be the bowlers.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team, T20 World Cup 2021: Jos Buttler (ENG), Charith Asalanka (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Dawid Malan (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Moeen Ali (ENG), Chris Woakes (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Maheesh Theekshana (SL).

Jos Buttler (ENG) can be the captain of your ENG vs SL Dream11 Team while Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be selected as the vice-captain.

