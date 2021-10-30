South Africa and Sri Lanka will face off against each other in match 25 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Group 1 of Super 12. The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on October 30, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have one win so far and will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, we bring you the live score of the SA vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 encounter. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Pakistan Top Group 2 Table With Hat-Trick of Wins.

South Africa did well to bounce back from their opening day defeat and registered their first win of the competition as they defeated West Indies by eight wickets. Quinton de Kock, who missed that game due to personal reasons, is expected to be available for this clash which will give a further boost to the Proteas.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka trumped Bangladesh in their opening game of the tournament but were given a reality check by Australia in the following game. Fielding has been the main concern for the Asian team as a dropped catch proved crucial in their loss and they will hope to give a much better account of themselves this time around.

Both teams will have their eyes set on maximum points from the game as with group leaders Australia and England facing each other next, either of South Africa or Sri Lanka could move into the second spot. The teams have a lot to improve on yet but will fancy themselves of getting the desired result.