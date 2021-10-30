Matthew Wade who was looking to hit a big one gets caught in the deep. Wade tossed it up in the air and his stint in the match is halted as he got caught at long-on Liam Livingstone was the one who got the wicket.
Aaron Finch and Matthew Attempt are attempting to stabilse Australia amid collapsing innings. The two will have to stick around to take Australia to a good total.
Adil Rashid has stuck hard for England! Got his second wicket and there was Marcus Stonis making his way back to the pavilion. Pitched in line, impact in line and Stonis is LBW!
Australia is facing a tough time as they are losing wickets in quick succession. This time it is Glenn Maxwell who made his way to the pavilion. Pitch in line and impact also in line. Maxwell OUT on 6 runs. Australia is in deep trouble.
Next in line is Steve Smith who has been dismissed by Chris Jordan. Harmless outside off delivery. Chris Woakes makes no mistake to get that one. Australia is in deep trouble. Steve Smith OUT on 1.
David Warner got dismissed by Chris Woakes. Bowls outside off and a bad shot sends him back to the pavilion. David Warner OUT on 1 run. Butler does not make a mistake.
Adil Rashid started off with bowling. David Warner and Aaron Finch look to give Australia a great start. Aaron Finch has slammed a FOUR and Australia gets six runs at the star of the game.
So the news from the centre is that England has won the toss and elected to field first.
England and Australia will take on each other to produce an exhilarating battle against each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall be bringing you the live updates and ball by ball commentary for the match. But before that, here's a look at the preview of the match below. So David Warner springing back into form is a huge respite for the team. He scored a half-century against Sri Lanka and led the team to a 7-wicket win.
On the other hand, England captain Eoin Morgan has informed that Mark Wood and Tom Curran are recovering well after facing niggles. The two are expected to get better soon. However, there has been no decision taken about when would the two feature in the playing XI. The two have come across each other 19 times in the T20I matches out of which 10 have been won by Australia and eight have been won by England. The remaining one game has produced no result.
This is the first time that the two teams lock horns against each other in T20 World Cup 2010. Back then it was Paul Collingwood who walked away with the win and this was the first time that England won the T20 World Cup.