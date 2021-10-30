England and Australia will take on each other to produce an exhilarating battle against each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall be bringing you the live updates and ball by ball commentary for the match. But before that, here's a look at the preview of the match below. So David Warner springing back into form is a huge respite for the team. He scored a half-century against Sri Lanka and led the team to a 7-wicket win. ENG vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

On the other hand, England captain Eoin Morgan has informed that Mark Wood and Tom Curran are recovering well after facing niggles. The two are expected to get better soon. However, there has been no decision taken about when would the two feature in the playing XI. The two have come across each other 19 times in the T20I matches out of which 10 have been won by Australia and eight have been won by England. The remaining one game has produced no result.

This is the first time that the two teams lock horns against each other in T20 World Cup 2010. Back then it was Paul Collingwood who walked away with the win and this was the first time that England won the T20 World Cup.