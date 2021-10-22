England and West Indies will face off against each other in match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The ENG vs WI clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 23, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be aiming to make a winning start to the competition. So ahead of ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 clash, we take a look at the Dubai weather and how the pitch could behave. ENG vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain.

England head into the game on the back of decent warm-up matches as they lost to India but bounced back with a commanding performance against New Zealand. Meanwhile, the reigning champions had poor preparations before the beginning of their title defence as they lost to Pakistan and Afghanistan in the practice games.

Dubai Weather

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The Dubai weather on October 23, 2021 (Saturday) for the ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 clash, is one that will excite the fans. The temperatures will be around early 30 degrees Celcius with dew likely to play a role as the game progresses. There is no chance of rain so an uninterrupted game can be expected.

Dubai Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been on the slower side and has been kinder to the bowlers than batters. The average first innings score in T20Is at the venue is 145 and in 62 matches teams have scored 170+ runs only 11 times. However, teams batting first have won more games so batting first appears to be the better option.

