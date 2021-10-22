England would take on West Indies in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday, 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match would be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a memorable outcome when the last time these two sides took on each other in the T20 World Cup. In front of a packed crowd at the Eden Gardens, England and West Indies faced each other in a riveting final in which Carlos Brathwaite won it for the Caribbean side with four sixes in the final over. England would aim to not just exact revenge for that heartbreaking loss but also get their campaign off to a winning start. They look to be in better form, winning the last practice match against New Zealand. West Indies meanwhile, look a bit lost and out of shape, having faced defeats in both their practice games. ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs West Indies, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

They possess match-winners and a deadly squad overall but inexperience, especially in the bowling department could prove to be a huge gap for them. Leaving out a genuine match-winner like Sunil Narine could turn out to be a big blow although the current squad has a lot of promise. England on the other hand, would be without some of their key players in Stokes, Jofra Archer and also Sam Curran but have a balanced squad more importantly, which can make them favourites for this clash.

ENG vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Jos Buttler

The England wicket-keeper batsman might have missed the UAE leg of IPL 2021 but his form is superb, going into this clash. He had a good start against India in England's first warm-up match but was dismissed by Mohammed Shami. In England's second practice match against New Zealand, he slammed 73 runs off just 51 balls and indicated his return to form. He would be a good pick for the captain's slot of your fantasy team for this match.

ENG vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard would have the task of leading his side in their title defense this tournament. The West Indies all-rounder did not have a good IPL with the bat but he looked in good form against Pakistan, scoring 23 runs in 10 balls albeit in a losing cause. He did not bat against Afghanistan though but he poses a threat in the middle-order and his ability to accelerate the pace of his innings makes him a threat.

ENG vs WI Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills.

West Indies Likely Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmeyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, DJ Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

