ENG-W vs IND-W 2026: England Squad Announced for Historic First-Ever Lord's Women's Test Against India

England Women have announced a formidable 15-player squad for their historic one-off Test match against India at Lord's, a momentous occasion scheduled from July 10-13, 2026. The fixture will see all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt lead the side, becoming the first English woman to captain a Test team at the Home of Cricket. Pakistan's Fatima Sana Becomes First Captain To Score Fifty and Pick 3 Wickets in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match.

The announcement comes as women's cricket continues its rapid ascent, with this match holding particular significance. It will be England Women's inaugural Test match at Lord's, exactly 50 years after Rachael Heyhoe Flint led the pioneering England women's team at the venue.

England's Squad and Key Players

The 15-member squad blends experience with emerging talent, providing several players with the chance to make their mark in the longest format. Tammy Beaumont makes a return to the Test setup, having been omitted from the ongoing T20 World Cup squad, while white-ball vice-captain Charlie Dean is not included.

Potential Test debutants include the exciting Surrey duo of Alice Capsey and Tilly Corteen-Coleman, alongside Durham's Mady Villiers. Additionally, Lancashire's Grace Potts and Ellie Threlkeld are in line to make their international debuts across any format.

England Women's Test Squad vs India:

Nat Sciver-Brunt (Captain) [The Blaze], Tammy Beaumont [The Blaze], Lauren Bell [Hampshire], Maia Bouchier [Hampshire], Alice Capsey [Surrey], Tilly Corteen-Coleman [Surrey], Sophie Ecclestone [Lancashire], Lauren Filer [Durham], Amy Jones [The Blaze], Heather Knight [Somerset], Emma Lamb [Lancashire], Grace Potts [Lancashire], Ellie Threlkeld [Lancashire], Mady Villiers [Durham], Issy Wong [Warwickshire].

Historic Significance and Match Details

Clare Connor, the ECB's Managing Director of Women's Cricket, emphasised the profound importance of the occasion. "We have selected a strong Test squad under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt for what will be another historic few days at Lord's for women's cricket," Connor stated. "Test cricket is a rare and wonderfully challenging experience in the women's game and I know how proud our players are to represent England in this format. For the 11 women who will get the chance to be the first to enjoy that feeling at Lord's, it will be a moment to savour." Smriti Mandhana Scores Most Fifties for India in Women's T20 World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED ICC WT20 WC 2026.

The match, officially known as the Rothesay Test match, is scheduled for four days, commencing on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 11:00 AM BST each day, concluding on Monday, July 13, 2026. Fan interest is already at an all-time high, with over 25,000 tickets already sold, setting a new record for a women's Test match in the UK.

This Test match promises to be a memorable chapter in the history of women's cricket, celebrating both past achievements and the exciting future of the sport.

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