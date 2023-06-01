England takes on Ireland in the four-day Test match at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The one-off Test will be played for four days in order to speed up things in the longer format of the game and save the expenses for day five. The one-off Test marks the beginning of England's international cricket season, which sees India vs Australia World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final from June 07 onwards. Meanwhile, you can continue reading to find out ENG vs IRE live streaming online and live tv telecast details in India. Why is EEngland vs Ireland Lord’s Test Only Four Days Long? Know Reason Behind ENG vs IRE 4-Day Test.

Ahead of Ashes 2023, England will be looking to set things in order. Ben Stokes will continue to lead the side with Surrey batter Ollie Pope officially named as England's vice-captain. Andrew Balbirnie is in charge of Ireland. This is only the second Test between England and Ireland. In the last meeting, which was also a four-day affair at Lord's, England emerged victorious by 143 runs.

When Is ENG vs IRE 4-Day Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland will lock horns with England in the only Test from June 01, Thursday onwards. The Test comprises of only four ends and is slated to end on June 04, Sunday. The ENG vs IRE Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. James Anderson, England’s Veteran Pacer, Declares Himself Fit for Ashes Opener Against Australia.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs IRE 4-Day Test 2023?

The England vs Ireland Test will be broadcast in India by Sony Sports Network in India. The ENG vs IRE four-day Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1/HD channels in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs IRE 4-Day Test 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs IRE Test match on Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. The ENG vs IRE live streaming online will be available on the FanCode app and website in India as well. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. It will be interesting to see if Ireland can come close to England's toughness this time around.

