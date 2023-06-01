As the English summer of Test Cricket knocks on the door, England is all set to start their season ahead of the big summer clash of Ashes 2023 against their arch-rivals Australia by playing an one-off Test with Ireland. England under their new coach Brendon McCullum has been playing a new and brave style of cricket, taking on the opposition attacks and scoring fast in any condition, going for the win without holding anything back. This has turned their fortunes on its heads and they have won some significant Test matches in the last one year and head into the Ashes backed with confidence. They failed to retrieve the Ashes since 2017 and hence, will be motivated to turn things around. The players are coming out of a big T20 season in India while some were playing county at their home. For a better preparation, England are set to test their skills against Ireland in 4-Day Test. In this article, we will know why the England vs Ireland one-off Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground will be of only 4-days long. James Anderson, England’s Veteran Pacer, Declares Himself Fit for Ashes Opener Against Australia.

Why is England vs Ireland Lord’s Test Only Four Days Long?

In 2019, ahead of the Ashes, England played a 4-Day Test with Ireland for the first time. The match was a memorable one and despite being a four day, a result came out of it. England won the Test match coming from behind. The reason for playing such a 4-day Test is considered to be commercial. 5-day Tests, which are of the regular length, might be too monotonous for the crowd at times with the final day often consisting of shorter sessions played infront of sparse crowds. This leads to financial loss for the hosts. The idea behind a four-day game is to speed up scoring and over rates, allowing crowds to get their money's worth and encourage teams to wrap up results within the allotted time frame. Ashes 2023: England Unveil Special Jerseys for Test Series Against Australia.

ICC, the governing body of cricket across the World, has still kept this 4-day format of Tests as a format under trial and South Africa were the one to use it first in 2017. The ECB has used it as experiment in the past against Ireland and as they play the same opposition once again at the iconic Lord's as a preparation to the Ashes, the format makes an appearance once again.

