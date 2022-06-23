England take on New Zealand in the last of the three-Test series at Headingley, Leeds with the hosts having already claimed the prize with wins in the first two games. The last game, in particular, saw the English team show a tremendous form of counter-attacking cricket to chase 299 on the last day. Jonny Bairstow was the star of the match as his quick-fire 136 runs helped the team achieve a miracle of sorts. It has been tough time for the Kiwis, considering they scored more than 500 runs in the first innings and it is not often you lose a game from that position. Nevertheless, the team will go all out in the last match to secure a victory and end on a high. ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand 3rd Test 2022 in Headingley.

James Anderson has been rested for the game with Jamie Overton set to take his place in the side. The veteran pacer will be hoping to face India in the one off match that starts just three days after this game. Ben Stokes was down for a while with illness but has recovered in time to lead the English team. Joe Root and Ollie Pope are the main players in the home side’s batting unit and will have a crucial role to play.

New Zealand have batted well and the likes of Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell will be under the spotlight again. Their pace attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner can certainly contribute more by picking wickets frequently. We will likely see an unchanged line up from the Kiwis.

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test 2022 will be held at the Headingley Cricket Ground. The ENG vs NZ match is scheduled to start on June 23, 2022 (Thursday) at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast England vs New Zealand 3rd Test 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of New Zealand’s tour of England 2022 in India. Sony TEN 2/HD will provide the live telecast of ENG vs NZ 3rd Test 2022.

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test 2022 Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights, fans can get the live streaming online of ENG vs NZ 3rd Test match 2022 on the SonyLiv mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming of ENG vs NZ. Jio users can watch free live streaming online of ENG vs NZ on JioTv app.

A white wash for New Zealand is on the cards with the kind of form England are in at the moment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).