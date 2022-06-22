The final of the three-match Test series between England (ENG) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played on June 23, 2022 (Thursday) at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Leeds, England at 03:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for ENG vs NZ 3rd Test clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI.

After bagging two dominant victories, the hosts have already sealed the three-match Test series against New Zealand by taking a 2-0 lead. As England will be aiming to whitewash the series, it is learned that their main pacer James Anderson could be rested from the squad. For New Zealand, after winning the World test championship last summer, kiwis have struggled to carry on the momentum against England and lost the series. Adding to the misery, the blackcaps will be playing without pace bowler Kyle Jamieson due to a stress injury in his lower back. Jamieson's absence will be keenly felt as he is one of the main assets in the bowling department for NZ.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jonny Bairstow (ENG), and Tom Blundell (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Joe Root (ENG), Devon Conway (NZ), Alex Lees (ENG), Ollie Pope (ENG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ben Stokes (ENG), Daryl Mitchell (NZ) could be our all-rounders.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - James Anderson (ENG), Tim Southee (NZ), and Trent Boult (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

ENG vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Tom Blundell (NZ), Joe Root (ENG), Devon Conway (NZ), Alex Lees (ENG), Ollie Pope (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), James Anderson (ENG), Tim Southee (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ).

Joe Root (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Ben Stokes (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

