England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st Test 2026 Day 2

The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is abuzz as England and New Zealand clash on Day 2 of the first Test in their highly anticipated three-match series, which forms a crucial part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. As of today, June 5, 2026, action resumes at the ‘Home of Cricket’ with both teams vying for early dominance in what promises to be an enthralling contest. Kane Williamson Catch Video: NZ Star Takes Stunner to Dismiss Ben Stokes in Lord's Test.

England, led by Ben Stokes, are looking to rebound from a challenging Ashes campaign, while New Zealand, under Tom Latham, aim to build on their recent strong form. The last Test series encounter between these two formidable sides saw England emerge victorious with a 2-1 win during their 2024 tour of New Zealand. With valuable WTC points at stake, every session of this Test match carries significant weight for both nations. New Zealand currently sit second in the WTC standings with 77.78 percent points, while England are placed seventh with 31.67 percent.

Match Schedule and Timings

Day 2 of the 1st Test between England and New Zealand takes place today, June 5, 2026, at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Play is scheduled to commence at 11:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) daily.

Here’s a breakdown of the start times across various regions:

Local Time (London, UK): 11:00 AM BST

11:00 AM BST India: 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) USA: 06:00 AM ET (Eastern Time)

06:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Australia: 08:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

08:00 PM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) New Zealand: 10:00 PM NZST (New Zealand Standard Time)

Where to Watch England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2026 Day 2 Live

Fans across the globe can catch all the live action from the England vs New Zealand 1st Test through various broadcast and streaming platforms. Ensure you check local listings for precise channel numbers and subscription details. Why England Players Are Wearing Black Armbands in Lord's Test vs New Zealand?.

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go App, NOW Sports USA Willow TV Willow TV via Sling TV Australia Fox Cricket (Foxtel) Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now

Don't miss a moment of this exciting Test match as both England and New Zealand look to gain a crucial advantage in the series and bolster their World Test Championship campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).