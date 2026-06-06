England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st Test 2026 Day 3

The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is the battleground for the first Test of the 2026 series between England and New Zealand, with Day 3 set to unfold today, June 6, 2026. This highly anticipated three-match series is a pivotal part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, promising intense competition as both nations vie for supremacy. Kane Williamson Catch Video: NZ Star Takes Stunner to Dismiss Ben Stokes in Lord's Test.

After a captivating Day 1, which saw a flurry of 16 wickets fall despite limited play due to weather, England were bowled out for 140. Harry Brook's resilient 56 was a highlight in a challenging innings. New Zealand, in response, found themselves in early trouble at 29-6, but a late fightback led by Glenn Phillips helped them reach 61-6 by stumps on Day 1, leaving them with much to do on Day 2 to post a competitive first-innings total. Cricket enthusiasts can expect more thrilling action as Day 3 commences with both teams looking to gain a decisive advantage in this crucial Test.

Match Timing and Venue

The 1st Test between England and New Zealand is being held at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Day 3 of the match on June 6, 2026, is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM British Summer Time (BST).

Local Start Times Across Regions:

India: 3:30 PM IST

3:30 PM IST USA (Eastern Time): 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Australia (Eastern Standard Time): 8:00 PM AEST

8:00 PM AEST New Zealand: 10:00 PM NZST

10:00 PM NZST South Africa: 12:00 PM SAST

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Here's a guide on where to watch the England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2026 Day 3 across key regions:

India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand Test series on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, viewers can tune into the JioCinema app and website, or JioHotstar.

United Kingdom

In the UK, the England vs New Zealand Test series is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a NOW Sports membership offers flexible streaming options. For ball-by-ball audio commentary, listeners can tune into BBC Test Match Special.

USA

For viewers in the United States, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is broadcasting every Test match of the series. Willow TV coverage can also be accessed through Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, starting from $10 per month. Additionally, Fubo carries Willow TV content.

Australia

Australian cricket fans can catch the action on Amazon Prime Video Australia, which holds the broadcast rights for the series and allows users to watch the full series on the platform. Why England Players Are Wearing Black Armbands in Lord's Test vs New Zealand?.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is the official broadcaster for the series. Live streaming is available through the Sky Sport Now subscription service.

South Africa

Cricket enthusiasts in South Africa can watch the England vs New Zealand Test series on SuperSport. Live streaming will be accessible via the DStv Stream app. With Day 3 promising pivotal moments, ensure you're tuned in to witness all the cricketing drama unfold from Lord's.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).