ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Online: The penultimate game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 sees England lock horns with Pakistan. The game is not a dead rubber but yes carries little significance. Pakistan are left with an almost impossible task to qualify for the semifinals while England are already out of the last four race. Pakistan if they bowl first will have to chase any target inside five-six overs and if they bat second the Green Shirts have to make sure that they win by at least around 287 runs. Meanwhile for ENG vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live streaming online you can scroll down. Babar Azam Likely to Step Down From the Position of Pakistan Captain After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

England will not just be playing for pride but for ICC Champions Trophy qualification as well. England are currently at seventh place on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table and they need to stay in top eight in order to make it CT 2025. A heavy defeat and other results not going their way could see them drop to ninth or even last place on the team standings.

When is England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

England will lock horns against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 11. The ENG vs PAK match will be played at the Eden gardens in Kolkata and it will begin at 02:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Agar Kisine Mujhe Mashwara Dena Bhi Hai…’ Babar Azam Reacts to Ex-Cricketers Giving Him Suggestions on TV Shows Amid Pakistan’s Inconsistent Form in CWC 2023 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the ENG vs PAK match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the ENG vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices).

