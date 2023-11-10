Babar Azam hit back at former cricketers and experts who come on TV shows and opine on Pakistan's performances, especially in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Green Shirts are on the brink of being eliminated from the group stage after Sri Lanka's defeat to New Zealand and would need nothing less than a miracle to qualify, which at this point seems virtually not possible. While speaking to reports, the Pakistan captain said, "Har banda ek different baat kar raha hai...agar kisine mujhe mashwara dena bhi hai, number toh sabke paas hi hote hain." Here’s How Pakistan Can Qualify for Semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After New Zealand’s Big Win Over Sri Lanka.

It's very easy to give opinions on TV. If someone wishes to offer advice, they are welcome to call me directly; my number is known to everyone: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam#ICCCricketWorldCup23 #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/DUC004X2ET — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2023

Babar spitting facts & showed them their faces. Unfortunately our ex cricketers bs baten karty on tv against him pic.twitter.com/Jf3oFML0yc — Ibrahim🇵🇰 (@Ibro___56) November 10, 2023

