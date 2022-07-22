After the defeat at the hands of India in the recently concluded ODI series, England have not got to the best of starts against South Africa. The hosts were convincingly beaten in the opener after a splendid century from Rassie van de Dussen helped the Proteas put up a massive score on board. In reply, England did well in parts and as long as Joe Root was on the crease, the contest was on. Now in the second ODI of the three match series at Old Tarfford in Manchester, England know they have a tough job in their hands with a win needed to stay afloat. For South Africa, it is a case of dominance in the white ball format which was also on display in the testing conditions of India recently. Meanwhile, for live streaming online of ENG vs SA, you can scroll down. ENG vs SA Dream 11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI For England vs South Africa 2nd ODI at Old Trafford.

England management would have been happy with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow getting some runs after a poor series against India. The duo are vital cog in the English batting wheel and the more they score is better for the side. Phil Salt is all set to replace the now retired Ben Stokes in the playing eleven. Bowling was a problem in the previous match with none of them able to put Proteas under any pressure.

Rassie van der Dussen is an exceptional talent and it was on display yet again in the 1st ODI. He was supported well by Aiden Markram and Janneman Malan. Anrich Nortje led the efforts of the Proteas bowlers as his four wickets played a key role in victory. The team is expected to filed and unchanged eleven.

When Is England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2022 will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on July 22, 2022 (Friday). The ENG vs SA game has a start time of 05:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Sony Network have the broadcasting rights for South Africa's Tour of England. Fans can tune into Sony SIX/HD channels to watch the live telecast of ENG vs SA 2nd ODI on TV.

How To Watch England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app and website to catch the action live. South Africa is in good form and it will not be a surprise if they claim the series victory this evening.

