South Africa and England will battle it out in the third T20 game of the series at Headingley, Leeds which also happends to be the decider. The quality of cricket from these two nations have been world class so far. The Proteas bounced back in style in the second game after losing the first one convincingly by 41 runs. Rilee Rossouw and Reeza Hendricks were the star for the visitors in the victory as they both hit quick fire fifties with Rossouw in particular unlucky to miss out on a century. England's batting suffered again with the issue of quick fall of wickets and the management will have to deep dive to find a fix. CWG 2022: Renuka Singh Castles Tahila McGrath With Sharp In-Swinger During IND W vs AUS W Clash (Watch Video).

Jason Roy has endured another series of frustartion and his spot in team has come in jeopardy. He is expected to open alonside skipper Jos Butler today though and how the English side need him to click. Jonny Baristow has done bulk of the scoring so far alongside Moeen Ali and the duo have got these runs at a quick rate. In the bowling unit, Reece Topley and Adil Rashid will shoulder bulk of the wicket taking responsibility.

South Africa are a good team and this is the second tough away series where they have impressed after the India tour recently. Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw are all T20 specialist and England will do well to contain the trio. Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi shared six wickets amongst them to help the team win the clash.

When Is England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2022 will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 07:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Sony Network have the broadcasting rights for South Africa's Tour of England. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of ENG vs SA 3rd T20I on TV.

How To Watch England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app and website to catch the action live. South Africa have the momentum with them and it will not be a surprise if they win the series.

