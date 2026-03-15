Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to clash in a high-stakes series decider on 15 March at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Following a rain-affected second match where Pakistan secured a 128-run victory (DLS method) to level the series, the Bangla Tigers and the Green Shirts enter the PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026 with everything to play for. The fixture marks the conclusion of Pakistan's first full 50-over tour of Bangladesh in over a decade, with both nations viewing the result as a critical step in their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2026.

Where to Watch PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026?

Fans can follow the series finale across multiple platforms. In Pakistan, the match will be televised on PTV Sports, with streaming available via the Tamasha and Tapmad apps. In Bangladesh, T Sports and Nagorik TV will provide live coverage, while digital viewers can tune in through iScreen.

For viewers in India, the match is available exclusively on the FanCode app and website, as there is no television broadcast. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the action via ARY Digital, while Willow TV remains the primary broadcaster for audiences in North America. Salman Ali Agha Run Out Video: Pakistan Batter Controversially Dismissed in PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI 2026.

Match Fact

Category Details Match Date Sunday, 15 March 2026 Kick-off Time 13:45 IST / 14:15 Local / 08:15 GMT Venue Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Series Status Level at 1-1 Live Stream (India) FanCode Live Stream (Pakistan) Tamasha / Tapmad / MYCO Live Stream (Bangladesh) iScreen / Toffee

For Bangladesh, the series carries additional weight regarding ICC rankings. Currently positioned 10th, Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s side is striving for a top-10 finish to ensure direct qualification for the next World Cup. Pakistan, comfortably placed in 4th, are using the tour to test their bench strength and blood new talent in the absence of veteran stalwarts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).