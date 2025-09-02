England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the first series after the historic Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, the England national cricket team will engage in a white-ball series against the South Africa national cricket team starting September 2. The ENG vs SA 2025 kicks off with a three-match One-Day International series, with England vs South Africa 1st ODI taking place in Leeds. England is being led by young captain Harry Brook, while South Africa will be captained by the veteran Temba Bavuma. England Playing XI for 1st ODI 2025 vs South Africa Announced: Sonny Baker Handed ODI Debut for Series Opener

England's last ODI series was back in June, when they faced the West Indies in the Caribbean, where Brook's men completed a series whitewash, with a young side. On the other hand, South Africa are coming off an emphatic series win Down Under against Australia, claiming the ODIs 2-1; however, they suffered a 276-run loss in their final match, which might have dented their confidence.

The last time England and South Africa played a bilateral ODI series was back in 2023, where the Proteas won 2-1. This series will act as a perfect testing ground for both teams as they begin their preparation for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2026.

England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Details

Match England vs South Africa 1st ODI Date Tuesday, Sept 2 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Headingley, Leeds Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV, and Sony TEN 5

When is England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Jacob Bethell to Make History as Youngest England Captain As He Gets Leadership Role In T20Is Against Ireland; ECB Announces T20I and ODI Squads For Series Against South Africa. The England National Cricket Team will host the South Africa National Cricket Team in the first match of the three-ODI series on September 2. The ENG vs SA 1st ODI 2025 will be played at Headingley in Leeds, and will start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the ENG vs SA white-ball series 2025. Hence, fans in India will have TV telecast viewing options for ENG vs SA 1st ODI 2025 on Sony Ten 5 channel. For the ENG vs SA ODIs live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to ENG vs SA 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass.

