England and West Indies are set to kick off the international cricketing action post the coronavirus enforced suspension when the two sides will meet next month. The teams play each other in three Test matches starting from July 8, 2020. But ahead of the much-anticipated series, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has gone into isolation as a precaution after attending a funeral on Friday. Jofra Archer Set to Resume Training After Testing Negative for Coronavirus Ahead of ENG vs WI Test Series.

According to a report from Daily Mail, later confirmed by a CWI spokesperson, Phil Simmons is currently in self-isolation at his on-room site as a precautionary measure. The 57-year-old will distance himself from team activities but can watch the team’s second intra-squad warm-up game from his balcony. Windies Legend Andy Roberts Slams Shimron Hetmyer for Pulling Out of Test Series Due to COVID-19 Scare.

As per the protocols, Simmons needs to self-isolate for at least five days and then will be allowed to join the training set up on Thursday once he tests negative for two COVID-19 tests. In Simmons’ absence, the burden will fall on assistant coaches Roddy Estwick and Rayon Griffith with Floyd Reifer helping out as batting coach.

However, Windies pacer Alzzarri Joseph said that this doesn’t really affect their preparations ahead of the series opener against England on July 8 in Southampton. ‘We have our jobs to do - we have our preparation to keep going with. We have a very big coaching staff here that are very supportive of each other, so that's not really a problem for anyone.’ Said the 23-year-old.

The first of the three Tests will be played in Southampton with the second game starting July 16, 2020, and will take place at Old Trafford. The final match will be played at the same stadium and is scheduled from July 24, 2020.

