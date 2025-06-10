ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: The England national cricket team will host the West Indies national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The third T20I between England and the West Indies will be held at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 10. The much-awaited clash will begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Three Lions are having an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series. The visitors will look to avoid a whitewash, whereas the hosts will look to end the white-ball series on a winning note. England Beat West Indies by Four Wickets in ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025; Jos Buttler, Luke Wood and Bowlers Help Three Lions Register Close Win.

The Harry Brook-led England have been clinical in this series so far. Jos Buttler's form in the first series after stepping down as white-ball captain has been a plus for the Three Lions. Meanwhile, the West Indies will regret not having won the previous T20I after scoring 196 on the board. The visitors have failed to grab crunch moments on this tour and will look to end their series on a high note. Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd Smack Five Sixes Against Leg-Spinner Adil Rashid’s Over During ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (ENG)

Batters: Evin Lewis (WI), Ben Duckett (ENG), Jacob Bethell (ENG)

All-Rounders: Liam Dawson (ENG), Will Jacks (ENG), Romario Shepherd (WI)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Luke Wood (ENG)

ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler (c), Andre Russell (vc).

ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Evin Lewis (WI), Ben Duckett (ENG), Jacob Bethell (ENG), Liam Dawson (ENG), Will Jacks (ENG), Romario Shepherd (WI), Adil Rashid (ENG), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Luke Wood (ENG)

