England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: England national cricket team will be back in action for a final time in the bilateral series against West Indies national cricket team as they will take them on in the last of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday. June 10. England have already bagged the series 2-0 after a stunning show in the first two T20Is where the completely dominated the West Indies cricketers and secured dominant victories. After a white-wash in the ODI series, Harry Brook will aim at another white-wash in T20Is under his leadership. West Indies, meanwhile, will want to fight back one last time and end the series on a high. West Indies Batter Nicholas Pooran Retires From International Cricket.

England have used Jamie Smith as an alternative to Phil Salt, who is on a paternity leave and found success. The likes of Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler, Tom Banton and captain Harry Brook, all have contributed with the bat. England has been good enough with the ball but they have out batted West Indies on both occasions. West Indies will want just a little more from their star players like Rovman Powell, Andre Rusell, Sherfane Rutherford and Johnson Charles to support Shai Hope who has been the key piece of the team. Alzarri Joseph might make way for Andre Russell if he is fit to play in this game.

England vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025 Match Details

Match England vs West Indies 3rd T20I Date Tuesday, June 10 Time 11:00 AM (IST) Venue The Rose Bowl, Southampton Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Ten 1 (Live Telecast), SonyLiv (Live Streaming)

When is England vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the England cricket matches in India. Fans in India can watch the ENG vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. However, the ENG vs WI 2nd T20I was not available for live telecast on TV channels due to other commitments. For the England vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of England vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the ENG vs WI ODI and T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform, SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide ENG vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 match live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a subscription pass. England has momentum and in-form batters on their side and are likely to have the edge once again.

