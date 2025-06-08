England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: England will be looking to secure their three game T20 series with West Indies when the two sides meet at County Ground, Bristol. The first game did not produce a lot of runs but England secure a routine victory to go 1-0 up. It was the fourth loss for the visitors on this tour after they went down 3-0 in the ODI series. West Indies are short on confidence and in dire need of a victory here to set up a mouth watering final game. ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025: Liam Dawson, Jos Buttler Shine As England Beat West Indies by 21 Runs.

Ben Duckett did not score big in the last game and he will be keen on scoring big here. He will partner Jamie Smith at the top of the order. Jos Buttler failed to score a century in the first game but he completely dominated the West Indies attack enroute a brilliant 96. Harry Brook and Tom Banton will hold the middle order together for the middle order.

West Indies batting let them down in the defeat in the first game with none of them consolidating to get a big score. Evin Lewis was the top scorer for the visitors with a 39 and it is time the likes of Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Andre Russell rise up to the challenge. In terms of wicket taking options, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd will lead the unit.

When is England vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, June 8. The ENG vs WI 2nd T20I is set to be held at the Bristol County Ground and starts at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Bizarre! Jos Buttler and Other England Cricketers Arrive on Bicycles Ahead of ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 at the Oval in London (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the England cricket matches in India. Fans in India can watch the ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the England vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of England vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the ENG vs WI ODI and T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform, SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 match live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a subscription pass. It should be a high-scoring game with the team batting second having the edge. England look the stronger of the two teams and expect them to secure another win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).