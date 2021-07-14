England and India Women's teams face-off in the third and final T20I with series on line. The three-match series is currently tied at one each. England Women won the first game of the series and then India bounced back to draw level. Meanwhile, if you are looking for England vs India Women's T20 match live streaming online and TV telecast in India, then scroll down. ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I 2021.

India Women will be looking to continue their momentum and clinch the three-match series. After the ODI series defeat, team India have a good opportunity to win the series.

England Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I Match 2021, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The 3rd T20I match between England women and Indian women would be held on July 14, 2021 (Wednesday). The match would be played at Essex County Cricket Club and would begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch England Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I Match 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of England women vs India women, 3rd T20I Match 2021 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India Women vs England Women and fans need to tune in either Sony Six SD/HD or Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch England Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I Match 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs England Women live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live-streaming the India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I Match 2021 match online for fans in India.

