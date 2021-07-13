Harleen Deol (left) celebrates with Smriti Mandhana (right) after the latter took a spectacular catch (Photo credit: Twitter)

After a thrilling victory in the second T20I which helped them level the series, the Indian women's cricket team would be upbeat and confident of their chances of clinching the series win when they take on their English counterparts in the third and final match on Wednesday, June 14. The match would be played at the Essex County Cricket Club and is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). England, having played out a draw in the one-off Test, drew first blood by winning the ODI series 2-1. But India have fought back hard and strong, winning the final ODI to prevent a whitewash and securing an eight-run win in the second T20I. ICC Player of the Month Awards: Shafali Verma, Sophie Ecclestone and Kyle Jamieson Highlight June Nominations

With all to play for in the third T20I, both teams are expected to give their best shot and aim at the top prize. Meanwhile, here are the Dream11 tips for choosing your fantasy team for the all-important clash.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Amy Jones (ENG-W) can be selected as the wicket-keeper.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batswomen –Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W) and Danny Wyatt (ENG-W) can be chosen as the batswomen of your team.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders –Nat Sciver (ENG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be the all-rounders.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Poonam Yadav (IND-W), Shikha Pandey (IND-W) can be picked as the bowlers.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: , Amy Jones (ENG-W), Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Danny Wyatt (ENG-W), Nat Sciver (ENG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Poonam Yadav (IND-W), Shikha Pandey (IND-W).

Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) can be named as the captain of your ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team while Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W) should be picked as the vice-captain.

