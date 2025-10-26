The England Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 26. The ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and it will start at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the England Women vs New Zealand Women best fantasy playing XI prediction in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Australia Confirm Top Spot With Commanding Win Over South Africa.

England and New Zealand have had contrasting campaigns in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Sophie Devine and co are eliminated already, with just one win in six matches--two of those games ending in washouts due to rain and they could feel hard-done by because of the weather-related interruptions hampering their campaign. England, on the other hand, have been among the best teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and although their unbeaten run was ended by Australia in their last match, Nat Sciver-Brunt will believe her side can bounce back to winning ways before the semi-finals. Australia Women’s Team Cricketers Molested During ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Indore; BCCI Vice-President Condemns Incident, Says ‘Will Take All Required Steps'.

ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones (ENG-W)

Batters: Heather Knight (ENG-W), Suzie Bates (NZ-W), Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W)

All-Rounders: Amelia Kerr (NZ-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W), Sophie Devine (NZ-W), Brooke Halliday (NZ-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W) and Lauren Bell (ENG-W)

Who Will Win ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

As mentioned before, both teams have had contrasting campaigns and would have different objectives heading into the ENG-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. New Zealand will look to sign off on a high, while England would aim at gaining confidence and momentum ahead of their semi-final showdown against South Africa. Expect England to emerge victorious after a hard-fought battle against New Zealand.

