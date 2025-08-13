A fascinating T20I tri-nation series is on the cards when Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE (United Arab Emirates) lock horns in a seven-match series. The UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 is set to get underway with the Pakistan National Cricket Team taking on the Afghanistan National Cricket Team on August 29, as per the schedule announced by the Emirates Cricket Board earlier in August. The UAE Tri-Nation T20I series will come to an end on September 7 and all the matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In this article, we shall take a look at the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 live streaming and telecast details. United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get UAE vs PAK vs AFG Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

The UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 offers all three teams the opportunity to hone and fine-tune their skills as well as combinations, with the Asia Cup 2025 tournament just around the corner. Since the continental competition would be held in the UAE, all three teams would look to make the most of this opportunity to acclimatise to the conditions. Pakistan enter the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 on the back of a 2-1 victory over West Indies in the shortest format, while Afghanistan's last T20I was way back in December 2024, when the Rashid Khan-led side overcame Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series. For the UAE National Cricket Team, their last appearance in the format was an eight-run loss to Uganda in the Pearl of Africa T20I series 2025. Three Elbow Fractures! Ian Bishop Reveals About Shaheen Afridi's Childhood Injuries During Live Telecast of WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch UAE vs PAK vs AFG National Cricket Team Live Telecast in India?

The UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 is undoubtedly going to be one that many fans in India might look forward to, but unfortunately, there has not been any announcement of any official broadcast partner of the UAE vs PAK vs AFG National Cricket Team T20I Tri-Series 2025. Read below to getthe online viewing option for UAE vs PAK vs AFG T20I Tri-Series 2025.

How to Watch UAE vs PAK vs AFG National Cricket Team Live Streaming in India?

Just like live telecast, there has not been any official announcement on the UAE vs PAK vs AFG T20I Tri-Series 2025 live streaming in India. Although not confirmed, fans might get to access UAE vs PAK vs AFG T20I Tri-Series 2025 live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website and for that, the users might need to purchase a match or a tour pass. The UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 live streaming details will be available on this space as soon as the announcement is made or details about the same are out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).