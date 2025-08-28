Pakistan national cricket team, Afghanistan national cricket team and UAE national cricket team are set for a Tri-Series which will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium from August 29. The first match will be played between Afghanistan national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team. Ahead of the commencement of the Tri-Series, captains of all three teams attended a pre-tournament press conference. While asking Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan about the targets in the Tri-Series and the Asia Cup, one journalist called Afghanistan 'the second-best team in Asia'. The term immediately brought out a smirk from Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha as Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan started answering the question. Fans spotted the smirk though and made the video viral on social media. Afghanistan vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match 1 and Who Will Win AFG vs PAK T20I?

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Smirks

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha made a face and smirked when a reporter called the Afghanistan team the second-best team in Asia#TOKSports #SalmanAliAgha #RashidKhan #TriSeries pic.twitter.com/ndPli9P6kW — TOK Sports (@TOKSports021) August 28, 2025

