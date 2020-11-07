Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United future is on the line as he faces his toughest test yet as a Red Devils manager with an away game against Everton. After a big win against RB Leipzig in Europe, Manchester United have now lost back to back games and currently lie at 15th in the table, closer to the relegation zone. A defeat today will surely push the club towards the uncharted territories of the drop zone, an incomprehensible feat for a club of that stature. Everton are fifth in the points table and have lost their last two games in the league. But they will back themselves to come out all guns blazing against a Manchester United team that is short of confidence at the moment. Everton versus Manchester United will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 6:00 pm IST. EVE vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Everton vs Manchester United Football Match.

Everton welcome back two key players ahead of the massive game against Manchester United in James Rodriguez and Sheamus Coleman. Richarlison was sent off after a horror tackle against Liverpool and serves his last of the three-game ban today. In his place, Gylfi Sigurdsson should line up on the left with in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack. Allan in midfield is the one that can cause United problems with his high tackling game.

Anthony Martial returns for Manchester United after a three-game suspension and should immediately line-up as the lone striker. Bruno Fernandes has been poor this season and needs to lift his game significantly if the Red Devils are to progress. Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford are the two wingers for the visitors and much of the creative display will come from the duo. There is no place for Donny Van de Beek in the team which will not go down well with the fans again.

When is Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Everton vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on November 7, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Goodison Park and will begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Everton vs Manchester United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Manchester United match. Both teams will likely cancel each other out to earn a share of the spoils. The draw will hurt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s prospects of saving his job.

