Manchester United (MUN) will travel to Everton (EVE) for their latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixture. EVE vs MUN clash will be played at the Goodison Park on October 7, 2020 (Saturday). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are under tremendous pressure and will look to turn their fortunes against the Toffees, who have lost two on the bounce. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Everton vs Manchester United EPL 2020-21 clash can scroll down below. Manchester United Transfer News: Mauricio Pochettino Rejected Barcelona Twice For Red Devils.

Manchester United currently find themselves in 15th position in the points table with two wins from six games and both of them have come away from home. So Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will look to get back on winning track but will have their work cut out for them as Everton welcome star man James Rodriguez after returning from injury.

EVE vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David de Gea (MUN) must be your keeper for this clash.

EVE vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Michael Keane (EVE), Lucas Digne (EVE) and Harry Maguire (MUN) must be your defenders.

EVE vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – James Rodriguez (EVE), Abdoulaye Docoure (EVE), Donny van de Beek (MUN) and Fred (MUN) must be your midfielders for this clash.

EVE vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Dominic Calvert Lewin (EVE), Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Mason Greenwood (MUN) can be selected as your forwards.

Dominic Calvert Lewin (EVE) must be your captain while Marcus Rashford (MUN) can be selected as your vice-captain for this game.

