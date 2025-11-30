Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United are again going through a barren run in the English Premier League with no victories in their last three matches after a brief high. The Red Devils face Crystal Palace in an away tie this evening with Ruben Amorim seeking a response from his squad after they lost out to ten-man Everton at home in their previous match. With the team struggling at the 12th spot, there are fears of last season repeating itself. Opponents Crystal Palace have won two of their last three games and have climbed to the sixth spot. They are not an easy team to beat in their own backyard. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham Meets Children in India, Calls for Equality, Empowerment and Opportunity.

Borna Sosa, Rio Cardines, Caleb Kporha, Chadi Riad, and Cheick Doucoure are the players missing out for Crystal Palace due to injuries. Will Hughes will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the tie. Jean-Philippe Mateta will lead the strike force with the support of attacking midfielders Yeremy Pino and Ismaila Sarr. Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada will be incharge of central midfield.

Harry Maguire, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko continue to miss out for Manchester United due to fitness issues. Bryan Mbeumo is their key goalscorer and he will line up in the final third with Mason Mount and Amad Diallo behind him. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will fight out in the midfield battle for the visitors.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Date November 30 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Old Trafford Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United plays host to Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, November 30. The Man United vs Crystal Palace EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Old Trafford and starts at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Man United vs Crystal Palace live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels. For Manchester United vs Crystal Palace online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester United will struggle to match Crystal Palace’s intensity in this game and succumb to a defeat here.

