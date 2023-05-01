After Mumbai Indians triumphed over Rajasthan Royals, MI captain, Rohit Sharma cracked a joke about his real age with cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle. After the match got over, congratulating the MI captain on the win, the cricket analyst asked whether Rohit whether the win came on his 36th birthday. Responding to his question Rohit joked it was his 35th birthday. Later on, Rohit clarified that the win came on his 36th birthday. The video of the same went viral. Was Rohit Sharma Out or Not Out? Mumbai Indians Fans Feel Sanju Samson’s Gloves Hit the Bail During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Rohit Sharma Cracks Jokes with Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle - Win on your 36th birthday. Rohit Sharma - It's the 35th, not the 36th. Harsha - Oh, they gave me one more. Rohit - No, it's 36th only. I was joking 🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/SJIq48eLLO — SAURABH YADAV (@Saurabhkry_45) May 1, 2023

