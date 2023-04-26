Royal Challengers Bangalore has the most passionate fans, a popular notion amongst the cricket fans and IPL fans in India. They have supported their team throughout and always come out in numbers when RCB plays home games to support their team. To prove the popular beilef right, a kid was spotted in the spectators stand with the placard "Will Not Join School Until RCB Wins IPL". Fns loved his demand and made it viral on social media.

Cute Young Fan’s Witty Placard Goes Viral

Young RCB fans has a specific demand!

Beti bachao beti padhao crying in the corner pic.twitter.com/scQbdoPjpR — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) April 26, 2023

